Jeff Goldblum Surprises — and Serenades — Couple Getting Married At Brooklyn Bridge Park

Life — and love — finds a way.

In what is a quintessential "only in New York" story, a couple's wedding photo shoot was crashed by a celebrity. Like so many others over the past 16 months, Brian and Sabrina Cartan's walk down the aisle was delayed by the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The wedding was originally set for Labor Day weekend of last year," said Sabrina. "We were heartbroken, we didn't know what we wanted to do."

But on Sunday, the lovebirds finally got their special day. Before they signed their Jewish marriage contract, Brian and Sabrina decided to have some pictures taken. Photographer Justin McCallum picked a picturesque setting near Jane's Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park — a popular place for wedding pictures to be taken, but neither the couple nor the photographer could have guessed who would show up.

"I looked over to my right and I saw Jeff Goldblum standing there, and I thought to myself, 'Is that Jeff Goldblum?'" said Sabrina. "He looked at me and he was incredibly happy. He realized it was the bride."

The couple said Goldblum even waited for them to finish their carousel ride before the encounter took an even wilder turn. The film star serenades them with "Sunrise, Sunset" from Fiddler on the Roof.

"He looked us both in the eye, sand a few bars of Fiddler to us, and wished us both mazel tov," Brian said.

"A song that means a lot to me, that makes me weepy whenever I watch Fiddler on the Roof," Sabrina said.

McCallum said Goldblum's presence added a little extra pressure to the shoot.

"This was like, oh I can't mess this us, this is going to be framed on their wall forever," the photographer said.

Even though her father couldn't walk her down the aisle as he recovers from surgery, and COVID prevented some family members from attending, Sabrina said Goldblum helped make their big day something they'll never forget.

"Being under the chuppa, saying our vows, being with our friends and family is really going to be thing I remember the most. Jeff Goldblum really put it over the top," she said.