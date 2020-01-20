In Photos: Celebrating MLK Jr.’s Legacy Through a Day of Service

Instead of taking the day off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, many around the country, including right here in the tri-state area, are paying tribute to the civil rights icon -- honoring his legacy by volunteering in their communities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become synonymous with service and plenty of organizations and groups around the city have set forth to pay it forward in honor of King.

As a matter of fact, the holiday, observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

With this in mind, 14 companies, including Comcast NBCUniversal, as well as community leaders, joined forces at P.S. 43 Jonas Bronck Elementary School in the Bronx where hundreds of volunteers – including those from WNBC -- came together to construct bookshelves and paint murals. (Comcast NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBCUniversal and WNBC.)

City Year New York is hosting the event. The organization is an educational nonprofit dedicated to helping schools and students succeed.

Scroll down to see some of the volunteers in action:

8 photos
1/8
NBC 4 New York
Felipe Lopez, left, former NBA and St. John’s University basketball star was on hand to help paint murals during the day of service hosted by City Year. Lopez is currently ambassador for NBA Cares and founder of the Felipe Lopez Foundation.
2/8
Volunteers from 14 companies, including Comcast NBCUniversal (parent company of WNBC) participated in City Year New York's day of community service.
3/8
NBC 4 New York
Chris Canty, a former New York Giants, was also on hand at P.S. 43 in the Bronx. Canty not only was on a Super Bowl-winning team, but is the founder of the Chis Canty Foundation.
4/8
NBC 4 New York
Volunteers joined City Year New York for a day of community service at P.S. 43 in the South Bronx to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Around 80 volunteers from Comcast NBCUniversal and WNBC particpated. (Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and, in turn, WNBC.)
5/8
NBC 4 New York
Volunteers of all ages took part in the City Year New York community service event Monday to honor the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
6/8
NBC 4 New York
The community service event included painting murals in an effort to create a vibrant school atmosphere.
7/8
NBC 4 New York
8/8
NBC 4 New York
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSNew York CityCommunityvolunteeringMLK Jr. Day

