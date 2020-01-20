In Photos: Celebrating MLK Jr.’s Legacy Through a Day of Service

Instead of taking the day off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, many around the country, including right here in the tri-state area, are paying tribute to the civil rights icon -- honoring his legacy by volunteering in their communities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become synonymous with service and plenty of organizations and groups around the city have set forth to pay it forward in honor of King.

As a matter of fact, the holiday, observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

With this in mind, 14 companies, including Comcast NBCUniversal, as well as community leaders, joined forces at P.S. 43 Jonas Bronck Elementary School in the Bronx where hundreds of volunteers – including those from WNBC -- came together to construct bookshelves and paint murals. (Comcast NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBCUniversal and WNBC.)

City Year New York is hosting the event. The organization is an educational nonprofit dedicated to helping schools and students succeed.

Scroll down to see some of the volunteers in action: