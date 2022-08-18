Hero Uber Driver Sees People Stuck in Burning NYC Home, So He Stops to Help Save Them

A New York City Uber driver went above and beyond on a recent ride — and not just providing snacks or offering a phone charger. He likely saved lives.

It was a rider driver Fritz Sam won't soon forget. As he was heading to drop off a passenger Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport, he noticed a brownstone on fire in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood.

"It was not my plan. I had no intention of going in there, but something had to be done and I just moved," Sam said. "It looked serious, whatever was happening inside, it looked serious from the outside...I just wanted people in the building to be aware of what was happening. People were shouting 'Get out, there's a fire!'"

Without hesitating, he pulled over and ran inside — even as flames could be seen shooting out. Despite the thick smoke, he helped evacuate the home as first responders arrived.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"You can’t help but think, you hope there’s no explosion. I just had to focus on the people that’s it," Sam said. "All I wanted to do was do the right thing, display some courage. I was afraid, but there was a moment where I had to put it aside and focus on the task."

His passenger commended his heroic actions, saying "he was really great, he was awesome." She said that fire personnel arrived after he got out, and they agreed that the people would be in safe hands, so they could continue their trip to the airport.

"So we got into the Uber, and he was like, 'Do I smell like smoke?'," said Jemimah Wei. "I was like, 'Dude, seriously? It's fine, you just saved a life."

Sam called himself a "very spiritual person," just trying to help and not get himself or anyone else hurt. But said he never had any delusions of grandeur.

"I’m not trying to be silly or even a hero — I just wanted to do the right thing," he said.

Perhaps the cherry on top of the amazing story? He still got Wei to the airport on time to make her flight.