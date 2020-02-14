Happy Doggie-tine’s Day! Exchanging ‘Puptials’ for a Good Cause

What to Know Love is in the air this Valentine's Day -- including for some adorable dogs on Long Island

Dog owners was cordially invited to bring their four-legged buddies to witness and partake in "puptials"

The ceremony is all part of raising awareness about the important work done by the SPCA and local animal shelters and rescue organizations with the end goal of helping the dogs get adopted and find their fur-ever home

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day -- including for some adorable dogs on Long Island.

Dog owners was cordially invited to bring their four-legged buddies to witness and partake in "puptials."

Dressed to the nines with gowns, veils and bow ties, the pups who participated in the romantic event at the IBEW Union Hall in Hauppauge pledged to love, honor and share their doggie bones and "wet nose kisses" as New York State Sen. Monica Martinez read the wedding vows.

The ceremony is all part of raising awareness about the important work done by the SPCA and local animal shelters and rescue organizations with the end goal of helping the dogs get adopted and find their fur-ever home.

If you thought the ceremony was it, think again. A wonderful wedding is following by a great reception and that was just the case. The puptials were followed by a free pet luncheon treats, canine wedding cake and prizes for the best costumes.

The event is sponsored by State Senator Monica Martinez, the Suffolk County SPCA, WALK Radio and PTRC of Plainview.

There were even doggie gift baskets.

Needless to say, puppy love was on full display Friday morning for these adorable dogs.