Dog Thrown Off Harlem Bridge Gets Rescued Thanks to Good Samaritan and FDNY

In a startling scene on the Harlem River, FDNY crews rescued a dog from the water that after getting reports that the canine had been thrown off a bridge and into the waters below.

A marine unit responded after receiving a call about a dog in distress in the water. When crews arrived, they saw a person clinging to the pup from the shore, fighting to keep the struggling canine afloat.

Members of the FDNY marine unit were able to bring the dog on board their vessel and take him to shore, where he received necessary car and got treated for his injuries.

"Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different," the fire department said.