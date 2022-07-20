GOOD NEWS

Dog Thrown Off Harlem Bridge Gets Rescued Thanks to Good Samaritan and FDNY

FDNY

In a startling scene on the Harlem River, FDNY crews rescued a dog from the water that after getting reports that the canine had been thrown off a bridge and into the waters below.

A marine unit responded after receiving a call about a dog in distress in the water. When crews arrived, they saw a person clinging to the pup from the shore, fighting to keep the struggling canine afloat.

Members of the FDNY marine unit were able to bring the dog on board their vessel and take him to shore, where he received necessary car and got treated for his injuries.

"Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different," the fire department said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSFDNYanimalsHarlemharlem river
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us