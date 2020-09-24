Brooklyn Bridge Proposal Turns Into An NYC Moment Thanks to Bike Crash

One New Yorker’s proposal on the Brooklyn Bridge accidentally turned into a very New York moment.

Chris Vigo brought girlfriend Angelina Rivera to the iconic location for what he said was a photo shoot. When they got there, she turned around – and saw Vigo down on one knee.

“I was so surprised,” said Rivera.

However, after that is when it takes a slight turn. Vigo, a meticulous planner, had asked his friend Josh Rosario to document the romantic moment on the pedestrian walkway on Sept. 18. As Vigo prepared to pop the question, Rosario stepped out into bike traffic to get the perfect shot – and got plowed into by a bicyclist.

“I bit the inside of my lip but I wanted to keep good composure,” said Rosario.

The photographer friend was seeing stars, but the couple barely missed a beat, starry-eyed with joy.

“I thought, am I going to wait for her to say yes, or help him up? So I waited for her to say yes,” said Vigo with a laugh.

The situation actually could’ve been worse for Rosario. The video shows a man in a cowboy hat speed by on a moped just a few seconds later. Within hours, Rosario posted the proposal online and it went viral, with the moment — and Vigo’s gold tuxedo jacket— becoming a New York classic.

“It’s so classic New York, everyone on their way,” said Vigo.

The edited version of the engagement video clips out the part about the bike crash — but the happy couple says they’ll never forget it. The wedding is planned for 2021, and Rosario will be there, and maybe this time will bring a helmet, just in case.