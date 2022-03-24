After Fears He Would Never Walk Again, Staten Island Teen Now Helps Others With Injuries

In what is a true success story that is nothing short of a miracle, a Staten Island teenager thought to be paralyzed after suffering a spinal injury during a Polar Plunge is not only walking again, but he's now giving back in a big way.

Michael Wright defied all odds back in 2019, after doctors feared the then-17-year-old's injury would prevent him from ever walking again.

Doctors said he was rushed to the hospital immediately following the injury on Dec. 4, 2018, and was quickly put into surgery. Dr. Edwin Chang performed lumbar fusion to relieve pressure on Michael's spine and he said he saw hopeful signs immediately after surgery.

With his type of injury, doctors said, there is typically a one percent chance of recovery.

But just four months after the horrific injury, Wright was walking again — and getting ready to cross the stage at his high school graduation.

Now in his third year in college, Wright is walking through the same Staten Island hospital where he was once treated — but this time, as a physical therapy intern.

"Such a great experience being a patient here and now I get to spread that positivity and hope to other patients and hopefully help them change their outlook on their situations," he said.

Doctors say wright is a miracle - and the perfect person to guide other patients going through difficult times.