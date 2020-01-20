6-Year-Old Daughter of NJ Firefighter Helps Family Escape Blaze at Home

What to Know Current firefighter Jimmy Koulborn, an ex-chief of the Avenel Fire Department in New Jersey, is not the only hero in his family -- his 6-year-old daughter jumped into that role Sunday, ultimately saving her entire family

Current firefighter Jimmy Karlbon, an ex-chief of the Avenel Fire Department in New Jersey, is not the only hero in his family -- his 6-year-old daughter jumped into that role Sunday, ultimately saving her entire family.

According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched around 2:17 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire. When they arrived at the location, they found that the home belonged to one of their own.

It belonged to Karlbon.

In the end, Karlbon, his two children and their mother, escaped the flames that ripped through their home -- all thanks to young Madalyn.

In wake of the sadness we all are feeling today for our Brother FF Jimmy Karlbon and his family, we think it's only... Posted by Avenel Fire Department on Sunday, January 19, 2020

The little girl apparently woke up to the sound of the activated smoke detector, saw smoke and immediately ran to wake up her dad, the fire department says.

"Without any hesitation she jumped into action and ultimately saved the lives of her family by remembering all she was taught during fire prevention week and through the vast knowledge that her dad and fellow firefighter family has instilled in her," the Avenel Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

While the entire family made it out safely, they lost almost all of their belongings as the house is "currently deemed inhabitable and they have been temporarily relocated to a hotel while the necessary procedures are completed," the fire department said.

According to the Facebook post, the fire company has rallied together to set up a fund to collect donations for the family.