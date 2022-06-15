17-Year-Old Boy Saves Young Woman After SUV Plows Into Long Island Bay: Cops

A 17-year-old Long Island boy is being hailed a hero Wednesday, hours after diving into a local bay to save a young woman whose SUV plunged into it when she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake the night before, cops say.

Neither Mia Samolinski, the 18-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Subaru Outback that ended up in Patchogue Bay, nor her savior, Anthony Zhongor, was hurt.

According to police, Samolinski stepped on the wrong pedal as she left a South Ocean Avenue parking lot adjacent to the bay shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. She drove right into the water. Zhongor saw what happened and dove in to save her, police said.

The teenager was able to open the driver's side door of the Subaru and help Samolinski out, then get her safely to the dock. Neither person, both of whom call Patchogue home, was injured, according to police.

A heavy-duty wrecker later pulled the car from the bay.