Folks, You Can’t Use Tito’s Vodka to Make Hand Sanitizer

What to Know Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush

But some appear to have taken to creating the concoction at home -- with vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka has spent the past day reminding individuals you can't make your own hand sanitizer from the spirit

Concerns about the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes — COVID-19 — have been dominating headlines as it continues to spread across the globe.

Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush.

But some appear to have taken to creating the concoction at home -- with vodka.

Tito's Handmade Vodka has spent the past day reminding individuals you can't make your own hand sanitizer from the spirit.

In tweet after tweet, Tito's is telling their followers that, based on information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, washing one's hands is the best way to get rid of germs. However, if soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/J5ifkV3Jah — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Perhaps it is the alcohol part that is throwing people off.

With that in mind, Tito's reminded its followers: "Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC."

So, no, you can't use the vodka to make adequate hand sanitizer.

But, remember: the spirit is still good for use in a vodka martini.