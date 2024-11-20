Manhattan

Fire breaks out on rooftop of Manhattan building, smoke visible across NYC

By NBC New York Staff

A fire broke out on the rooftop of a Manhattan building, the FDNY said, sending smoke into the sky that was visible from across New York City.

Flames broke out on top of a building at the corner of Broadway and Broome Street in SoHo Wednesday afternoon, according to the fire department, which advised people to avoid the area and expect travel delays as a result.

Smoke could be seen rising into the NYC skyline from across the city.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire, but firefighters appeared to have doused the flames by 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

