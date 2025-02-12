FDNY

Cars blocking hydrants delay 2 firefights in a week: What does the law say?

The FDNY rolled out a public service campaign after firefighters encountered delays when responding to a fire in Brooklyn after two vehicles blocked the closest hydrants

By Julian Nazario

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York City Fire Department is urging New Yorkers to "never block fire hydrants" after firefighters responding to a deadly 3-alarm fire in the Bronx encountered a vehicle parked in front of the nearest fire hydrant.

"We did unfortunately have a car parked on the closest fire hydrant. We’ve seen that now a couple of times in the last week throughout the City," the FDNY said in a post on X.

Wednesday's incident is the second in four days in which the firefighting efforts were affected by cars blocking hydrants.

On Sunday, firefighters responding to a deadly house fire in Brooklyn were slowed down because of two cars blocking the two closest fire hydrants.

"Cars parked on hydrants are part of the reason we have the outcome that we have here today. The entire fire department is begging New Yorkers 'do not leave your cars on fire hydrants,'" NYC Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said after the incident.

What are the regulations on parking close to fire hydrants?

In New York City, it's illegal to park within 15 feet of either side of a fire hydrant, the NYC Department of Transportation says on its website. The rule is in effect 24/7, with no exceptions.

The rule also establishes that between sunrise and sunset, a "passenger vehicle may stand alongside a fire hydrant" as long as the driver remains inside the vehicle and is able to move the vehicle if required to do so.

Violators are subject to a $115 fine.

