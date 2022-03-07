Family Caught Under Falling Scaffolding Debris on Upper West Side

Debris came crashing down from scaffolding set up around an Upper West Side block on Monday, leaving several people injured.

At least two people were transported to a nearby hospital after debris came down near West 78th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, FDNY officials said.

Witnesses to the incident said a family was walking under the scaffolding structure when the debris fell, including a woman carrying a young baby.

The condition of the two people transported for treatment was not immediately known.