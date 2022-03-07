New York City

Family Caught Under Falling Scaffolding Debris on Upper West Side

At least two people were taken to a nearby hospital, officials say

Caution tape blocks sidewalk underneath scaffolding on a corner of the Upper West Side.
News 4

Debris came crashing down from scaffolding set up around an Upper West Side block on Monday, leaving several people injured.

At least two people were transported to a nearby hospital after debris came down near West 78th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, FDNY officials said.

Witnesses to the incident said a family was walking under the scaffolding structure when the debris fell, including a woman carrying a young baby.

The condition of the two people transported for treatment was not immediately known.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

New York CityUpper West Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us