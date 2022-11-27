Eric Adams Flying to Greece for Antisemitism Summit, Qatar for World Cup Research

Mayor Eric Adams is packing his bags before for jetting overseas for a pair of international visits later this week.

The New York City mayor will take off Wednesday for an initial stop in Athens, Greece, where he's scheduled to attend the 2022 Mayor Summit Against Antisemitism.

Adams' attendance in the conference comes on the heels of a foiled potential attack on a synagogue in Manhattan. Two men were arrested last weekend at Penn Station after making social media posts suggesting an attack on the city's Jewish community.

The next day, the mayor travels to Qatar to meet with various officials in government, security and economic development, his public scheduled released Friday said.

Doha, Qatar, is currently playing host to this year's World Cup. The mayor's office says the trip is intended to help New York learn more about the major event before hosting the games in 2026.

New York and New Jersey will play host, among 16 cities, to host some of the next games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.