Employee Slaps Rudy Giuliani Inside NYC Supermarket

Rudy Giuliani was attacked Sunday afternoon inside of a Staten Island supermarket by an employee who walked up to the 78-year-old and slapped him, police sources said.

Giuliani, a recent focus of the Jan. 6 committee, was at the ShopRite in the Charleston section of the borough where he'd reportedly been out campaigning for his son. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Sources said he was slapped in the back but refused medical attention. The 39-year-old employee was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The circumstances that preceded the slap were not immediately clear.

Giuliani has been out on the campaign trial in recent weeks for his son, Andrew, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York.