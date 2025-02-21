Dunkin'

Dunkin' settles milk debate, won't charge extra for dairy alternatives

By NBC New York Staff

Drink up, coffee lovers.

Starting next month, Dunkin' will no longer charge its customers extra for ordering their drinks with plant-based milk or dairy alternatives.

The coffee company told USA TODAY that starting March 5, plant-based milk will be among the standard options for beverages.

A Dunkin' spokesperson said the policy change was influenced by customer feedback.

The top U.S. coffee chains — a list that includes Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros and Tim Hortons — have now all stopped charging for non-dairy milks in just the past three months.

The decision to nix the milk surplus charge comes after a class action lawsuit at the end of 2023 that sought $5 million from customers claiming discrimination.

Dunkin'
