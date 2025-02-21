Dunkin' settles milk debate, won't charge extra for dairy alternatives

Drink up, coffee lovers.

Starting next month, Dunkin' will no longer charge its customers extra for ordering their drinks with plant-based milk or dairy alternatives.

The coffee company told USA TODAY that starting March 5, plant-based milk will be among the standard options for beverages.

A Dunkin' spokesperson said the policy change was influenced by customer feedback.

The top U.S. coffee chains — a list that includes Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros and Tim Hortons — have now all stopped charging for non-dairy milks in just the past three months.

The decision to nix the milk surplus charge comes after a class action lawsuit at the end of 2023 that sought $5 million from customers claiming discrimination.