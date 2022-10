Two men were pulled from the East River overnight after a white van plunged into the water near Roosevelt Island, authorities said Saturday.

The vehicle crashed into the river just before 2 a.m. near the island's Cornell campus, police said.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the water where the two men made it out -- both were expected to be OK.

One of the men inside the van was taken into custody, but police did not say what charges he was facing. The second occupant was treated at the scene.