Source: DOJ launches investigation that leads to subpoenas for NYC hotels used as migrant shelters

The Department of Justice is conducting an immigrant-related investigation that has resulted in at least three subpoenas landing at New York City hotels, including the Roosevelt Hotel migrant intake center, one source familiar with the matter tells NBC New York.

Subpoenas were also issued to two other shelters - one that shelters migrants and another that does not.

A DOJ spokesman said, "the department declines to comment on an ongoing investigation."

The New York-based source said the subpoenas demand names and dates of birth of residents as well as their testimony.

The investigation came to light on the same day as the Trump administration border czar Tom Homan met with Republican Leaders at the State Capitol in Albany, threatening to double the number of ICE agents in New York State if Governor Kathy Hochul does not cooperate with their immigration enforcement efforts.

"Sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don't want - more agents in the community," Homan said.

Last month, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a civil lawsuit against New York State over its so-called green light law, which allows undocumented people to obtain driver's licenses and blocks federal ICE officers from accessing DMV records without a subpoena.