Daughter fatally stabs 84-year-old mom Thanksgiving Eve on Long Island: SCPD

By NBC New York Staff

A Long Island City woman is facing a murder charge for stabbing her 84-year-old mother to death on Long Island Thanksgiving Eve, police said.

Suffolk County Police responded to a call Wednesday, shortly after 9 p.m. following a report of a stabbing victim on Carmen Court in Dix Hills, police said. When officers arrived to the scene they allegedly found the home's resident, 84-year-old Jospehine Bekatoros, stabbed to death.

Homicide Squad detectives located Bekatoros’ daughter, Diana Bekatoros, 51, at her home on Center Boulevard. in Long Island City,

Diana Bekatoros has been charged with murder in the second degree. She was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Central Islip.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

It is unclear what led to the fatal incident.

