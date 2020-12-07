NYC Reopens Elementary Schools With Testing Mandate; New NJ Gathering Limit Takes Effect

What to Know Elementary and pre-K students can return to in-person learning in NYC Monday after a two-week hiatus, though parental consent for COVID testing is required; older students will wait until 2021

The phased approach is designed to help keep schools open to in-person instruction; COVID positivity rates have soared in NYC and across the state relative to where they were just a month ago

New Jersey is also seeing an alarming spike, and topped 6K new daily cases for the first time Sunday just two days after it first topped 5k new cases; outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 as of Monday

The nation's largest public school district reopens its doors in person Monday to elementary and pre-K students, even as New York City continues to fight back its biggest viral increases since late April.

Middle and high school students will have to wait to return at least into next year, part of a by-design phased reopening that Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city's Department of Education hope will protect the long-term viability of in-person learning amid the pandemic. Special education students with complex needs will be welcomed back in-person starting on Thursday. All of the reopening schools have been told to pivot from a hybrid schedule to five-day-a-week in-person instruction, though a number of the larger ones say they can't accommodate that.

Parents sending their kids back Monday also must submit a consent form to have their children tested. Part of the in-person reopening strategy involves mandatory weekly randomized testing of students and staff.

All public schools have been closed to in-person learning since Nov. 19, a day after the city's rolling seven-day positivity rate hit de Blasio's oft-criticized 3 percent threshold for closure. That controversial mark is no longer part of the equation to keep schools open, with the citywide positivity rate now well topped 5 percent, according to the latest data, and no significant spread traced to schools.

Some New York City school kids return to school on Monday but parents are still split on whether they want their kids to return to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases rise. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

About 190,000 students are eligible to return to school buildings starting Monday.

Keeping them open for in-person instruction is a core tenet of the mayor's and governor's separate but parallel battle plans for managing the ongoing pandemic through the dreaded winter months. Winter means more indoor activity, which is linked to higher COVID exposure risk. It means more travel, more socializing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has admitted he can't enforce gathering rules within people's own homes, despite an executive order that caps that number at 10 people. He urges people to be smart as he focuses on schools, vaccine distribution plans and shoring up hospital capacity ahead of a potential secondary surge.

Hospitalizations have been on a steady rise for weeks now, both in the city and statewide, trends reflective of a national crisis that shows no signs of abating. As of Sunday, New York state had 4,442 total hospitalizations, its highest total since May 22 but a mere fraction of the 19,000 or so admitted at the peak of the crisis.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

While hospitals are not as taxed by any means at this point as they were in April, they are stretched in each of the state's 10 regions. Cuomo wants to ensure the flexibility to "surge and flex" resources as needed between upstate and downstate. He triggered emergency hospital protocol late last month to ensure facilities had the PPE and resource stockpiles necessary to adapt as needed.

No state has been untouched by the latest U.S. surge. Across the river, New Jersey is also seeing stark increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Gov. Phil Murphy's suspension of indoor youth and adult winter sports took effect over the weekend and outdoor gatherings are limited to just 25 people starting Monday. That's a 95 percent reduction from the 500-person limit in place through summer.

The new restrictions come as New Jersey's state health department recorded more than 6,000 new positive cases on Sunday, another record-breaker just two days after the state reported more than 5,000 new daily cases for the first time.

That said, Murphy and other officials believe their states and others likely would have set such records earlier this year at the height of the pandemic if testing capacity and public acceptance of it had been up to the par it is currently.

The key metrics states are monitoring this time around are hospitalizations and deaths, both of which lag increases in cases. Murphy told CNN Monday that hospitalization is a metric his team will review "very carefully" a week or two from now to assess potential initial impacts of the feared "post-Thanksgiving effect."

But the numbers were alarming even before the dreaded holiday surge, which may take weeks to fully materialize. Last week, the United States set new records on both total hospitalizations and daily deaths -- and promptly broke those records.

The desperation is growing. A new stay-at-home order that applies to millions of people in California took effect Sunday night. Asked on CNN Monday whether he might consider such a measure for New Jersey, Murphy issued his oft-repeated phrase of "everything is on the table" but said he didn't anticipate that scenario.

Like officials at every level of government and public health across the country, Murphy is urging his people to continue with proven mitigation measures through the distribution and administration of a vaccine. Multiple states, including New York and New Jersey, are expected to receive initial doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines pending federal emergency use authorization within the next two weeks. High-risk healthcare workers and nursing home staff will get first priority.

Surveys show nearly half of the public do not trust the safety of the coronavirus vaccine. Nassau County kicked off a campaign to promote confidence in the vaccine. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Larger-scale distribution to the public is not expected until well into 2021. Mitigation efforts like masks and social distancing may be necessary well beyond that, health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have cautioned. Even with a 95 percent vaccine efficacy rate, some people will get COVID despite getting vaccinated.

Cuomo says experts say 75 percent to 85 percent of people need to be vaccinated in order for the economy to return to some semblance of normalcy. That in and of itself is a tall order, given heightened public skepticism of this particular vaccine. According to a new union survey, fewer than half of FDNY firefighters -- first responders who face heightened risk as part of their jobs -- would take the vaccine once it becomes available to them in a few weeks.