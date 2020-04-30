WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday After Raising Millions for UK’s Health Service

The British World War II veteran who became a national hero by raising millions to support the country's National Health Service celebrated two milestones on Thursday with much fanfare, NBC News reports.

Col. Tom Moore marked his 100th birthday by not only by receiving stacks of cards from across the country but also even more donations to his campaign to support health workers, pushing it past the 30 million pound ($37.4 million) mark.

"THANK YOU everyone you are all magnificent," he said in a tweet Thursday.

£30 Million!

THANK YOU everyone you are all magnificent 👏 — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

Moore began raising funds earlier this month by pledging to walk 100 laps around his 50-yard-long garden before his 100th birthday. His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, who proposed the idea, hoped it would simply encourage the veteran to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

