nurses

Why Some Nurses Have Quit During the Coronavirus Pandemic

"Right now, nurses don't feel like heroes. We feel expendable"

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As COVID-19 has infected more than 1 million Americans, nurses working on the front lines with little protective support have made the gut-wrenching decision to step away from their jobs, saying that they were ill-equipped and unable to fight the disease and that they feared for not only their own safety but also that of their families.

Many of these nurses, who have faced backlash for quitting, said new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols have made them feel expendable and have not kept their safety in mind, leaving them no choice but to walk away from a job they loved, NBC News reports.

As the nation took stock of its dwindling medical supplies in the early days of the pandemic, CDC guidance regarding personal protective equipment quickly took a back seat.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Amazon 5 hours ago

Why Ordering From Amazon Has Been So Unpredictable During the Coronavirus Crisis

Economy 6 hours ago

Trump Advisers Cite Need to Stop ‘Permanent’ Economic Toll

Supplies of N95 masks, which had previously been the acceptable standard of protective care for both patients and medical personnel, were depleting, so commercial grade masks, surgical masks and, in the most extreme cases, homemade masks, such as scarves and bandannas, were all sanctioned by the CDC — which didn't return a request for comment — to counter the lack of resources.

Nurses, among other health care workers, were expected to pivot and adapt with no evidence to the view that new guidelines would provide any significant protection from a novel and contagious disease.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

nursesCoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us