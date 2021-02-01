Who's Getting COVID Vaccination? Often, It's Not Those Who Might Need It Most.

White women over age 50 accounted for a majority of the first COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.
While most health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities are women — the groups originally recommended to be first in line to get the vaccination — the report highlights racial and ethnic inequities among those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
People at highest risk of infection and the most dangerous outcomes are Blacks, Native Americans or Alaska Natives and Hispanics.
Among the nearly 13 million people who received at least the first dose of vaccine between mid-December and mid-January, 63 percent were women and 55 percent were over age 50, the CDC report found.