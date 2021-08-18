When Can I Get a COVID Booster? NYC Prepares as Feds Near OK on 3rd Vaccine Dose for All

What to Know The federal government is expected to approve COVID booster shots for all Americans as early as Wednesday amid a delta variant surge that has sent new case and hospitalization rates soaring across U.S.

Federal health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all fully vaccinated Americans as early as Wednesday and preparations are already underway in New York to start doling them out.

The Empire State already approved a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for two-dose recipients who have weakened immune systems this week, allowing them to get their booster shot 28 days after receiving their second dose.

The same protections for the rest of the population are expected to be given eight months after they get their second shot, with healthcare workers, nursing home residents and other older people likely to be among the first to receive them.

New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi on Tuesday said the city has been preparing for the possibility of a booster shot for some time and local officials are waiting on federal guidance before solidifying their plans.

"We do need the federal government to come out with its official guidance, particularly the FDA authorization. And that will likely require that all of the science be vetted, and it go through the official process before booster doses are formally recommended," Chokishi said.

Once approved, New Yorkers can expect to be administered booster doses no earlier than sometime in September.

Residents would be able to get their third shots at hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, as well as the additional city sites, mobile options and via in-home vaccination programs. Have questions? This explainer answers the top ones across the U.S.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

Still unknown is whether people should get the same type of shot they got when first vaccinated. The nation’s top health advisers will be looking for evidence about the booster safety and how well they protect against infection and severe disease.

For now, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for booster doses and people with the following conditions already qualify:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medications to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, cancer chemotherapy that causes severe immunosuppression, or other medications that may suppress your immune response.

The push to shore up protection comes as unvaccinated individuals fuel the rampant spread of the delta variant locally and nationwide, leading to increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the board.

Nearly 85% of all U.S. counties, including all five that comprise New York City, are now considered "high transmission" rate areas by the CDC, with new case rates of at least 100 per 100,000 residents daily. More than 9.6% are deemed "substantial transmission" areas. Both classifications trigger a universal indoor mask recommendation by the CDC regardless of vaccination status.

The TSA extended its mask mandate for travelers into 2022 on Wednesday. Though no tri-state governor has reinstated the rule, mask-wearing is recommended indoors regardless of vaccination status. New York City also debuted its new proof-of-vaccine mandate for gyms, theaters and restaurants earlier this week.

Delta now accounts for 90% of all positive COVID samples sequenced in the city over the last four-week period, vaulting to the most prevalent strain in a matter of a few months after dominating the U.S. earlier this year. Nationally, delta accounts for at least 86% of all positive COVID samples tested, according to the CDC.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New York has risen over the past two weeks from over 2,400 new cases per day to nearly 4,200, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New York City averaged 2,000 new cases of coronavirus per day over the past seven days, up from around 200 per day in late June.

The daily positivity rate is nearing 4 percent (3.94%), while statewide COVID hospitalizations are at 1,813, the highest total since mid-May and a 130% increase just since Aug. 1.

Washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks indoors can curb the spread of the virus, but the COVID-19 vaccine is the only tool that will prevent serious illnesses and death. Unvaccinated individuals are 20 times more likely to die from the coronavirus, Chokshi said, urging more New Yorkers to get their first shot.