What to Know: Governors Island to Reopen With Limited Capacity Wednesday

What to Know Governors Island will open to the public with limited capacity for passive recreational activities on Wednesday.

To ensure a safe environment for all visitors, there will be a number of health, safety and social distancing protocols, including a new ticket reservation system to manage capacity on ferries, according to the Trust for Governors Island.

The first ferry departing for the Island will be at 11 a.m. from Battery Park.

Governors Island will open to the public with limited capacity for passive recreational activities on Wednesday.

To ensure a safe environment for all visitors, there will be a number of health, safety and social distancing protocols, including a new ticket reservation system to manage capacity on ferries, according to the Trust for Governors Island.

Governors Island features wide-open park spaces, historic surroundings and public art. Visitors will be allowed to partake in certain passive recreation activities like biking, birding, picnicking and much more.

For the health and safety of all, The Trust for Governors Island is implementing the following protocols in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines:

A new ticket reservation system to manage capacity on ferries. Visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance and must depart on their selected return ferry;

Requiring visitors to wear face coverings while riding the ferry, or when social distancing is not possible;

Reminding visitors to stay 6 feet apart when queuing on the ferry, while riding the ferry, and while visiting the Island;

Increased cleaning procedures and schedules in all restrooms, aboard ferries, and in high-touch, high-traffic areas across the Island;

Enhanced health and safety protocols at all food and drink vending locations;

Installing hand sanitizer and hand washing stations throughout the Island.

Additionally, The Trust announced certain service changes due to the current health crisis, including:

All outdoor event permits will be canceled through at least July 31;

All sports team practices and games through athletic field permits are cancelled at least through July 31;

All indoor public programming, including in Nolan Park and Colonels Row will be postponed until at least August 31. Programming organizations may utilize indoor spaces as workspaces as part of NYC’s Phase 2 of reopening;

Galleries within LMCC’s Arts Center at Governors Island are currently closed to the public. Public restrooms inside the building remain open;

Adventures GI amusements are closed until further notice;

All in-person Governors Island tours are cancelled until further notice;

Fort Jay and Castle Williams will remain temporarily closed;

The Governors Island Welcome Center at Yankee Pier will be closed until further notice. Visitor Services Staff will be available throughout the Island;

The Urban Farm will be open for passive visits Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 p.m.

Visitors must reserve tickets in advance through a new ticket reservation system and are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to your ferry departure time.

The first ferry departing for the Island will be at 11 a.m. from Battery Park.

Visitors must depart on their assigned return ferry time selected at purchase. If a visitor misses their selected return ferry, spots on later ferries are first-come, first-served.

In order to serve New Yorkers most in need of open space, The Trust will also offer free ferries to all NYCHA residents and community organizations across the city, and redirecting its Brooklyn ferries from Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park to Red Hook’s Atlantic Basin.

For more information, or to reserve a ticket, click here.