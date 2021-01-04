‘Way Behind:' NYC Councilman Calls for 24/7 Vaccine Sites as Feared January Surge Looms

What to Know More than 100 NYC buildings, including elementary schools, Learning Bridges and early childhood centers, revert all-remote Monday by order of the mayor after neighborhood positivity rate spikes

No more expansive closures are planned at this time; meanwhile, the vaccination race continues -- nearly 105K in NYC have gotten their initial doses and NJ will dole out the first round of 2nds Monday

The developments come as COVID rates continue to rise across the tri-state area; New York became the fourth state to top a million confirmed cases over the weekend

More than 236,000 New Yorkers have received their initial vaccine doses and some frontline healthcare workers in New Jersey are expected to get their second shots Monday as officials brace for the threatened holiday surge upon surge.

New York state, which smashed its single-day COVID case record late last week with no connecting record in daily tests, has become the fourth state in the U.S. to top a million confirmed cases, while New York City has shuttered a number of school buildings once again over positivity rate spikes in certain neighborhoods.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who reported a citywide seven-day rolling positivity rate above 9 percent Sunday, does not plan more extensive school closures beyond the ones reported Sunday, City Hall officials confirmed. (See a map here of the building closed.) It was only about six weeks ago that all public schools moved fully remote when the city hit the mayor's 3 percent-threshold for school closure.

That controversial benchmark was tossed once elementary schools reopened after that November closure. Middle and high schoolers have yet to return in person to the classroom since then. No timeline has yet been set for that.

NBC New York's Katherine Creag and Tracie Strahan report.

According to de Blasio, any more sweeping closures would have to come by order of the governor, who had established a 9 percent positivity rate threshold back in August to move schools remote once they reopened. State data on that metric varies from city reporting. As of Sunday, the city had a 6.2 percent rolling positivity rate, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The state and city in the past have cited varying reasons for data discrepancies. At this point, city data may matter more for consistent comparisons in the mayor's daily briefing. System-wide shutdowns of any nature are the state's call, de Blasio acknowledges.

That said, other regions in New York -- Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley -- have reported a rolling positivity rate average above 9 percent for at least 14 days and haven't seen region-wide school closures. It's not clear if Gov. Andrew Cuomo would make any status changes at his planned briefing Monday.

Even when de Blasio moved schools all-remote in November, a switch necessitated by a prior agreement with teachers unions, Cuomo said they should reopen sooner rather than later, citing glaringly low in-school transmission rates.

Heightened concerns apply to the city and state's COVID standings outside the classroom. New York City is faring better than most of the state's 10 regions as far as hospitalization rates per 100,000 residents, though the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places also makes it more vulnerable to spread.

Like many states, New York has experienced its steepest viral increases in months over the last four weeks. Statewide hospitalizations are at 7,963, the highest total since May 7, when they were above 8,000. State mapping appears to show a leveling off on that metric in the last week, but that could have just been an initial Thanksgiving-related surge. The threat of another New Year's Eve and Christmas holiday travel bump compounded current problems looms large.

The leveling off from this latest increase appears to have happened faster in New Jersey, which also reported an earlier late fall bump than New York. According to New York Times data, New Jersey hospitalizations are up 1 percent on a rolling seven-day average over the last 14 days, while New York hospitalizations are up 29 percent in that time.

Deaths are up by more than 20 percent in that span in both states, while cases are down 1 percent in New Jersey. In New York, they're up 36 percent, Times data shows.

Officials across the tri-state area pleaded with residents over the latest holiday stretch to celebrate smart and avoid travel if at all possible, urging people to stick with the mitigation measures that work until widescale vaccination is available.

New Jersey and New York have administered nearly 330,000 initial doses since the first vials arrived in September and the Garden State is expected to administer its first second doses Monday. Overall, the rollout in the tri-state area -- and in the nation -- has not been going quite as fast as some officials optimistically hoped.

New York City Councilmember Mark Levine, who is also the Chair of Council Committee on Health, on Sunday called for more vaccine distribution as well as legislation to require at least one 24-hour vaccination site in each ZIP code.

"We are way behind where we need to be on vaccination -- we're only doing 40,000 a week. We need to do 10 times that," Levine said. "We've got to ramp this up massively. It's gonna require being in schools and public housing complexes, houses of worship and community centers with a huge staff. We need to be doing this around the clock."

Pop-up sites in schools and elsewhere is part of the 1 million-inoculation-in- January plan de Blasio and his health team laid out for New York City on the last day of 2020. The mayor admits it is an aggressive but necessary goal. It's not just about the number, though. He wants to ensure the hardest-hit communities are prioritized in line.

Gov. Cuomo feels similarly. On Sunday, he doubled down on his commitment to ensure the state's most impacted communities receive vaccines early. He said that he won’t receive the coronavirus vaccine until the general public, including Black, Latino and poor New Yorkers in his age group, are able to receive it.

“Race or income will not determine who lives and who dies,” Cuomo pledged during recorded remarks to the congregation at Abyssinian Baptist Church. “I move around a lot and come into contact with many people and I would feel much safer if I took the vaccine, but I will not take the vaccine until the vaccine is available for my group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state.”

Cuomo pointed to painfully dramatic evidence that the pandemic has exposed racial disparities in the healthcare system, both in the availability of testing and the rates of infection and fatalities. Black people have died at double the rate of whites and Latinos at one and a half times the rate of whites, he said.

“This can’t happen again, and it can’t happen with this vaccine,” he said.

Cuomo is considered an essential, public-facing worker and would be eligible to receive the vaccine in the second phase of distribution, along with high-risk, elderly members of the general public. Subsequent phases will prioritize high-risk and low-risk members of the general public.

Even though a new strain of COVID-19 is not proven to be more deadly, it can spread more quickly and has the potential to overwhelm the health care system more rapidly. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a grim warning as we enter a New Year with historic infection rates and a virus mutation she believes has already entered the U.S.

Nationally, about 4.2 million Americans have gotten their first vaccine dose thus far, well short of the 20 million goal that President Donald Trump set for December, according to data from the CDC. The race couldn't be more urgent.

December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic yet for the United States -- and officials have warned January could be worse, given dual threats of holiday travel and spikes stemming from more indoor activities due to the winter weather.

To date, more than 350,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the U.S., along with more than 20 million cases, according to a tally by NBC News. The head of the CDC warned last month that a total of 450,000 people could die by February if aggressive measures weren't taken to control the spread. That'd add another 100,000 U.S. lives in less than four weeks.