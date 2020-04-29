Mayor Garcetti

Los Angeles Offers Free COVID-19 Tests for Residents With or Without Symptoms

"Los Angeles will become the first major city in America to offer wide-scale testing to all of its residents with or without symptoms," LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCLA

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that LA will become the first city in the United States to offer free COVID-19 testing for all residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

All LA County residents with or without symptoms are eligible for a free test, the mayor said.

"Los Angeles will become the first major city in America to offer wide scale testing to all of its residents with or without symptoms," Garcetti said.

The mayor said priority would be given to people who have symptoms.

"We have the capacity, so don't wait, don't wonder and don't risk infecting others," the mayor said. "This is a really important step to prepare for other steps forward in the weeks to come."

The California city has the capacity to test 18,000 people per day, Garcetti said.

In recent days, the mayor had expanded testing to asymptomatic workers in various industries that continue to function during the Safer-at-Home order, including first responders, construction workers, delivery drivers and rideshare drivers.

On Wednesday, the mayor announced the next step and opened testing to all residents.

To register for a test at any of LA County's 34 testing sites, click here.

Garcetti added, "Making testing available to anyone who wants it is essential."

Testing Procedure

The COVID-19 test is not the nasal swab. Instead, people are asked to cough with masks on three times into the shoulder and then taking swab and collecting particles inside the cheeks, roof of the mouth and under the tongue for 20 seconds before placing the swab into a vile.

