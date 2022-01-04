Walmart, Kroger Raise At-Home COVID Test Price After White House Agreement Expires

Walmart and Kroger raised the price of Abbott's at-home COVID-19 test kit after an agreement with the White House to sell the tests at a reduced price expired, the companies said Tuesday.

The BinaxNOW kits, one of the first at-home tests to be authorized by the federal government, were listed on Walmart's website Tuesday for $19.88, up from $14 last month.

The tests were listed by Kroger for $23.99.

President Joe Biden announced the agreement with Walmart, Amazon and Kroger in September, saying that it was a part of his administration’s plan to ramp up testing and “better detect and control” the coronavirus variant that then posed the greatest danger — delta.

The three-month agreement to sell the tests “at cost” expired last month, just as the new omicron variant began quickly advancing across the United States.

