Walmart, Kroger Raise At-Home COVID Test Price After White House Agreement Expires

The companies agreed in September to sell the test kits 'at cost' for three months

Walmart and Kroger raised the price of Abbott's at-home COVID-19 test kit after an agreement with the White House to sell the tests at a reduced price expired, the companies said Tuesday.

The BinaxNOW kits, one of the first at-home tests to be authorized by the federal government, were listed on Walmart's website Tuesday for $19.88, up from $14 last month. 

The tests were listed by Kroger for $23.99.

President Joe Biden announced the agreement with Walmart, Amazon and Kroger in September, saying that it was a part of his administration’s plan to ramp up testing and “better detect and control” the coronavirus variant that then posed the greatest danger — delta. 

The three-month agreement to sell the tests “at cost” expired last month, just as the new omicron variant began quickly advancing across the United States. 

