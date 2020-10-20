coronavirus vaccine

Volunteers to Be Infected With COVID as Part of New UK Trial

Supporters say the trials can be quicker than regular vaccine tests, while critics argue too little is known about the coronavirus to make them safe

British volunteers will be intentionally infected with COVID-19 as part of an experimental trial that could change scientists’ understanding of the virus, NBC News reports.

London is hosting the world's first coronavirus so-called "challenge trials" in which volunteers are injected with a potential vaccine before being given a nasal-spray dose of the potentially deadly pathogen.

Ahead of the announcement by Open Orphan plc on Tuesday, there has been huge controversy within the scientific community.

Supporters say challenge trials can be far quicker than regular vaccine tests, potentially shortening the wait until the world has access to an effective inoculation. But critics argue that too little is known about COVID-19 to make challenge trials safe. While young people rarely die of the disease, there is increasing evidence they can be left with long-term debilitating illnesses.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineCoronavirus
