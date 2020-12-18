Virus Updates: US Tops 240K New Cases; Calif. Records 1K Deaths in 5 Days

As the United States continues to roll out the Pfizer vaccine for health care workers and nursing home residents, government advisers endorsed a second vaccine on Thursday. The Moderna vaccine will likely soon receive emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get a shot as soon as next week, NBC News reports.

The vaccine campaign is offering hope in the fight against the pandemic that has infected over 17 million and killed more than 310,000 in the U.S. alone, according to NBC News.

US Tops Record Daily Cases With 240K Reported Thursday

The United States reported 243,645 cases on Thursday, setting a record for the second day in a row, according to an NBC News tally.

Thursday also saw 3,288 deaths recorded, five shy of Wednesday's record count.

California: More Than 1,000 Virus Deaths in Last 5 Days

Health officials in California announced a one-day record Thursday of 379 deaths and a two-day total of nearly 106,000 newly confirmed cases.

The nation's most populous state has recorded more than 1,000 deaths in the last five days. Its overall case total now tops 1.7 million, a figure nearly equal to Spain's and only surpassed by eight countries. The state's overall death toll has reached 21,860.

Many of California's hospitals are running out of capacity to treat the severest cases, and the situation is complicating care for non-COVID-19 patients.