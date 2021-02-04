Virus Updates: US Death Toll Tops 450K

This Sunday is one of the biggest sports events of the year: the Super Bowl. Fearing the possible spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is warning Americans against going to parties or gatherings for the game. "Just lay low and cool it," he said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as the debate over how to get kids safely back to school continues across much of the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that schools can reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated. CDC data shows that simply social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of the virus in school settings.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

US Tops 450K Virus-Related Deaths

The United States has reported more than 451,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The grim milestone, which, according to a tally by NBC News, the U.S. reached on Wednesday, comes after the country saw the most deadly month with more than 95,000 deaths in January alone.

More than 26.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., according to NBC News.