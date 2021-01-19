Virus Updates: US COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 400K

As the United States struggles with its coronavirus vaccine rollout, President-elect Joe Biden’s top health officials are confident there will be enough coronavirus vaccine doses to meet the incoming administration’s goal of inoculating 100 million people in 100 days.

The country desperately needs the vaccines as the virus continues to spread across much of the country. On Monday, California became the first state to reach 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally by NBC News. Nationwide, the U.S. has reported more than 24 million cases.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

United States Reaches 400,000 Coronavirus-Related Deaths

The United States has recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

The nation reached the grim milestone just after 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday. In the past two weeks, an average of 3,286 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus each day.