Virus Updates: Rep. LaTurner Tests Positive; US Sees Record Number of Cases, Deaths

The United States reported a record number of coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, according to a tally by NBC News. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen more than 21 million cases and 360,000 deaths.

In California, hospitals are so swamped by the coronavirus that the state has ordered hospitals with available space to accept patients from others that have run out of intensive care beds. Across the country in New York City, health officials issued a heightened warning Wednesday to people age 75 and up, citing concerning case growth rates and more disturbing numbers on hospitalizations and deaths in the last 30 days.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Rep. Jake LaTurner Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Appearing on House Floor

Newly-elected Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, tested positive for the coronavirus late Wednesday evening, he announced on Twitter Thursday morning.

The congressman had appeared on the House floor to vote Wednesday, but is now quarantining and will not return to the floor "until he is cleared to do so," his tweet said.

LaTurner is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.

US Sees Record Number of Daily Cases, Deaths

Since Jan. 1, the U.S. has recorded 1,342,168 new coronavirus cases and 15,055 deaths.