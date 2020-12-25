Virus Updates: Pleas to Celebrate at Home; No Movement on Aid

As Americans gather with family for Christmas, some officials are worried it could exacerbate already spiking numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths. Adding to their concerns, data from the Transportation Security Administration shows more Americans traveled by plane on Dec. 23 than any single day since March.

Meanwhile, the fate of a coronavirus relief package remains up in the air after Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats to pass $2,000 direct stimulus payments. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump did not sign the Congress-approved $900 billion bill, as was expected, and instead called on the House to increase the bill's proposed $600 direct stimulus payment to $2,000.

The U.S. has recorded more than 18 million coronavirus cases and over 329,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Health Officials Beg Americans to Avoid Large Gatherings

Christmas was marked by pleas to avoid holiday gatherings outside the home and indoor church services in what could be a make-or-break effort.

In California, where a surge has led to some of the deadliest days since the pandemic began, the ask took on an even more urgent tone as some hospitals reported they were dangerously low on oxygen supplies to treat coronavirus-infected patients.

Festive gatherings with friends and family might be tempting after a year that has seen the pandemic take at least 23,635 lives and ravage the economy as much of the state remained under a stay-at-home order that has closed nonessential businesses.

But officials repeated warnings that Thanksgiving gatherings where people didn't wear masks or observe social distancing have resulted in a surge and begged people to forego Yule and New Year's festivities.

Morocco Acquires 65 Million Vaccine Doses From China, UK

Morocco announced it has acquired 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca, as the north African kingdom prepares to launch a COVID-19 vaccination program that aims to immunize 80% of the country’s adult population.

Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced the figure at a Cabinet meeting Thursday, but didn't say whether the first doses have already arrived in Morocco. The government didn't indicate whether the vaccines were purchased or provided by Covax, the global project to provide vaccines to developing countries, or a combination of both.

Morocco has one of the most advanced vaccination plans in the region. The country has also reported the second-highest number of virus infections and deaths in Africa, after South Africa.

Italy Virus Cases Rise for Fourth Straight Day

ROME — For a fourth straight day, Italy’s daily new caseload of confirmed coronavirus infections has climbed higher.

Adding 19,037 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the nation raised its overall tally of confirmed infections in the pandemic to 2,028,354.

The figures from the Health Ministry on Christmas Day included 459 deaths registered since Thursday. That brings the number of known pandemic dead in Italy to 71,359.

As it has had most recently, the northeast Veneto region reported the highest daily caseload, with just over 5,000 confirmed infections registered on Friday.

That’s nearly double the day’s caseload in neighboring Lombardy, the populous region which has suffered the most deaths and has had the most COVID-19 cases since Italy’s first native case emerged in February.