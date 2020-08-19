Virus Updates: Nevada Workers Who Lost Jobs Rally to Get Them Back

On Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame and Michigan State became the latest colleges to cancel in-person classes because of the coronavirus as colleges struggle to contain outbreaks and students continue to congregate in large groups without masks or social distancing.

A new NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll out Tuesday found that only 44% of Americans will get a vaccine when one is available, with differences in opinion largely split along political party lines, NBC News reports.

Meanwhile, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee summoned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify on Friday to address nationwide mail delays in the midst of the pandemic. Democrats and some Republicans say the issues endanger millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service for prescription drugs and other needs.

Nationwide more than 172,000 people have died from the coronavirus, and some 5.4 million people have been infected, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Nevada Workers Who Lost Jobs to COVID-19 Roll Dice on Proposed Ordinance to Get Them Back

The bartenders, nurses and airport, casino and convention workers who help power Nevada's economy rallied Tuesday in Las Vegas for a "Right to Return" ordinance that would require businesses to hire back employees who were laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus crisis, NBC News reports.

"Every one of those workers should have the right to come back to their previous jobs when business resumes," the Save Our Jobs union coalition said in a statement. "They have lost their jobs through no fault of their own."

Save Our Jobs represents about 87,000 workers across the state, and the ordinance it is asking the Clark County Commission to place on the Sept. 1 agenda would ensure that employers don't hire someone new before asking a former employee to return.

While the language is still being finalized, the coalition said it would cover both union and nonunion workers.

Nevada was among the hardest-hit states because 2 of every 5 jobs in the state were in the leisure, retail and hospitality industries, Business Insider reported.

Read the full story here