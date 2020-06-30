Virus Updates: States Reverse Openings as Cases Surge; Fauci to Testify at Senate Hearing

Amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide, leaders in several states are backtracking on reopening plans and ordering residents to wear masks in public.

Arizona, Texas, Florida and California are re-closing beaches and bars in some cases. Governors in Oregon and Kansas announced Monday new face mask requirements while in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s postponing the restarting of indoor dining because people have not been wearing face masks or complying with recommendations for social distancing.

In Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August, city officials said Monday coverings must be worn in "situations where individuals cannot socially distance." Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

Republican Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, on a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House coronavirus task force, asked Pence and Trump to issue a national call to wear masks.

But so far there has been little direction from the federal government in the fight against the coronavirus. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Monday the president’s advice is to "do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you."

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus cases, with nearly 2.6 million infections and over 126,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Fauci and Redfield to Testify Before Senate

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will testify Tuesday before a Senate committee to update lawmakers on the progress made to reopen the U.S. economy.

Fauci's testimony comes as the number of cases have spiked in more than two dozen U.S. states. Last week, Fauci testified before a Congressional committee hearing that the next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge.

He told lawmakers he understands the pent-up desire to get back to normal as the U.S. begins emerging from months of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But that has “to be a gradual step-by-step process and not throwing caution to the wind,” he said.

“Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” Fauci said.

CDC Director Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn are also scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Miami Beach Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Spaces

Miami Beach has joined a handful of cities in Miami-Dade County that are making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public.

City officials say starting Tuesday people in public spaces -- both indoors and outdoors -- will be required to wear face coverings, NBC Miami reported.

Last week, the City of Miami, along with Miami Gardens, Aventura, Hialeah and North Miami Beach, made masks mandatory in public. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not made masks mandatory state-wide during the pandemic.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Los Angeles County Closes Beaches for Fourth of July Weekend

All Los Angeles County beaches, piers, access points and bike paths will close for the Fourth of July weekend, county officials announced Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills Station made the announcement via Twitter Monday afternoon.

Today, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors announced the closure of our beaches, piers, beach bike paths, and beach access points beginning 7/3/2020 through 7/6/2020. The LHS Beach Team will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend...https://t.co/N2Mb1ETR2A pic.twitter.com/251bXVSuTP — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) June 29, 2020

The total confirmed coronavirus cases hit 100,000 in LA County Monday, NBC Los Angeles reported.