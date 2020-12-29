Virus Updates: LA Requires Quarantine for All Travelers; NY Hospitalizations Highest Since May

In the latest in a political battle over stimulus checks meant to aid Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, the House of Representatives on Monday voted in favor of sending $2,000 direct payments to most Americans. The GOP-led Senate, which last week approved a $900 billion relief bill with a much lower $600 stimulus payment, will vote on the measure on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday it screened 1,284,599 travelers on Sunday, the highest total since March 15. Over the past several weeks, health officials urged Americans not to travel for fear of a post-holiday increase in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The U.S. has recorded more than 19 million coronavirus cases and over 335,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

LA County Health Officials Issue Mandatory Quarantine for All Travelers

All travelers arriving to Los Angeles County must quarantine for 10 days, the county's health officials said Monday.

The announcement comes as the county continues to see record numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths. On Monday, Los Angeles reported 13,661 new cases and 73 deaths, according to health officials, although the actual numbers are believed to be much higher.

For the past several weeks, Los Angeles has seen 13,000 to 15,000 new virus cases every day, health officials said. The county is also reporting record numbers of hospitalizations. Since November 9, the average daily hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 has increased more than 670%.

NY Hospitalizations Top 7,550 as Early Post-Holiday Data Raises Gov. Cuomo's Concern

New York is poised to eclipse 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths this week (though the actual toll is likely much higher already) as hospitalizations continue to climb amid an anxious wait for the dreaded holiday surge upon surge in cases, NBC New York reports.

Securing hospital capacity has been the top priority for Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the last month as the numbers slowly – and then more steadily – climbed. Nearly 7,600 (7,559) people were hospitalized with the virus statewide as of Monday, an increase of almost 400 over the previous day and the highest total since May 8, a harbinger of more potential tragedy to come.

The state has reported at least 100 new COVID deaths a day for nearly two weeks now. The total number of confirmed fatalities is now 29,629, though the CDC and experts say the virus is likely blamed for thousands upon thousands more deaths.

In his first post-Christmas COVID briefing Monday, Cuomo said he hoped New Yorkers had adhered to his mantra: "Celebrate smart, stop the shutdowns."

