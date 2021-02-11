Virus Updates: Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need to Quarantine, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that wearing two face masks provides up to double the protection against the coronavirus. The agency will update its guidance to reflect the findings of its lab experiment.

Also Wednesday, the World Health Organization recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved in the U.S. There had been doubts about the vaccine's effectiveness against the variant that emerged in South Africa, leading the nation to stop using the shot.

The U.S. has reported more than 27 million coronavirus cases and 472,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need to Quarantine If Exposed to COVID

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in updated guidance on its website.

Quarantine is typically recommended for healthy people who have been exposed to the virus. During quarantine, people are asked to isolate from others for one to two weeks to see whether they develop symptoms of COVID-19. By not exposing others, quarantining can help stop the spread of the disease.

In the updated guidance, the CDC said such quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last doses as long as they do not develop any symptoms. "Fully vaccinated" means that at least two weeks have passed since a person has received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com