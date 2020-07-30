Virus Updates: Fla. Tops Death Record; Father, Son Forced to Quarantine in Hawaii

As coronavirus cases climb in most states, a congressional COVID-19 oversight panel demanded documents from four states – Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee – to learn more about what they're doing to combat the virus.

Tennessee's Gov. Bill Lee has not limited indoor dining, closed gyms or mandated masks even as virus case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise statewide, according to a letter the panel sent him Wednesday.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made masks mandatory on the House floor after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who often shunned wearing masks and was known to vote without one, tested positive for the virus.

Also Wednesday, leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, is "not effective" in treating the coronavirus. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump retweeted a controversial video of a group of people claiming to be doctors pushing the use of the drug. Social media platforms later removed the video.

The U.S. topped 151,000 deaths and 4.4 million coronavirus cases Thursday, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Florida Again Sets Single-Day Record for Deaths With 216, Passes 450K Cases

With 216 reported deaths Wednesday, Florida set a daily record for coronavirus-related deaths for the second day in a row, NBC Miami reported.

The grim news comes a day after the state set the record with 186 virus-related deaths. More than 6,300 Florida residents have now died from the coronavirus.

July has been the deadliest month in the state with 45% of the total 6,333 COVID-related deaths confirmed this month.

Also Wednesday, Miami-Dade County schools announced they will begin the school year with all online learning. The start of school was also pushed back a week – until Aug. 31.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 50th case.

Father, Son With COVID-19 Forced to Quarantine in Hawaii

A father and his teenage son with COVID-19 were forced to quarantine by authorities in Honolulu this week, authorities said.

The teenager, allegedly "in violation of the COVID quarantine restriction," was spotted by a Honolulu Police Department officer on patrol Tuesday morning at a shopping center, police said in a statement Tuesday.

"The teen's father came to [a] shopping center shortly thereafter, and both males were detained," the department said.

The duo was then taken to a facility for a period of forced quarantine, police said.

State of Hawaii Department of Health director Bruce Anderson told NBC affiliate Hawaii News Now that it was the first time in 20 years he had to use a special order to force people to stay at an isolation facility.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

UCLA Reports 153 Cases of COVID-19 in Community

As of Wednesday, 153 people among the UCLA campus community have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the university, the Westwood-based institution of higher learning said in a statement.

"Consistent with the protocols for infectious disease response, anyone identified within our campus community as being at risk of exposure from these individuals will be notified if they need to be isolated or tested," the school said.

The university pointed to the increased availability of testing for COVID-19 to help reveal more cases on campus and in local communities. The school urged people to keep distance from others, wear a mask and wash hands regularly, NBC Los Angeles reported.