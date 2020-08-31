Virus Updates: FDA Willing to Fast Track Possible Virus Vaccine; Fla. Sees Drop in Deaths

Leading the world in coronavirus cases, the United States surpassed 6 million reported cases on Sunday, according to a tally by NBC News.

Also this weekend, Arizona topped 5,000 coronavirus deaths statewide while the Navajo Nation recorded more than 500. However, Florida, which has been a virus hotspot for several months, recorded its lowest daily death toll.

The credibility of the nation's two top health agencies is now in question after the the head of the Food and Drug Administration had to walk back exaggerated statements about the benefits of a new plasma therapy for coronavirus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention triggered a backlash from the medical community by rewriting its guidelines to recommend less testing last week.

Meanwhile, health officials continued to criticize the Trump reelection campaign after it hosted some 1,500 people on the South Lawn of the White House during the last night of the Republican National Convention Thursday. Chairs were placed close together and few attendees wore face masks.

As of Monday morning, the death toll in the United States has surpassed 184,000, according to NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

FDA Willing to Fast Track Coronavirus Vaccine Before Phase 3 Trials End

The chief of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is prepared to bypass the full federal approval process in order to make a COVID-19 vaccine available as soon as possible, according to an interview in The Financial Times.

Insisting that the move would not be due to pressure from the Trump administration to fast track a vaccine, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the publication that an emergency authorization could be appropriate before phase three clinical trials are completed if the benefits outweigh the risks.

"It is up to the [vaccine developer] to apply for authorization or approval, and we make an adjudication of their application," Hahn told The Financial Times. "If they do that before the end of phase three, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination."

The comments come a week after the FDA granted emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, despite concerns among some health officials that data from clinical trials is too weak to support widespread application of the treatment yet. That announcement was on the heels of Trump accusing the FDA, without any evidence, of trying to hurt him politically by dragging its feet in approving new coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

Tens of thousands of volunteers will take part in the study, with results being reported as soon as November.

Florida Sees Its Lowest Increase in Virus-Related Deaths Since June

In a promising sign for a state that has seen a huge outbreak in coronavirus cases, Florida reported just 14 virus-related deaths Sunday, while positivity rates throughout the state continued to show signs of stability.

Virus-related deaths among Florida residents rose to 11,119, the smallest increase the state has seen since June, while non-resident deaths were at 144, NBC Miami reports.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.