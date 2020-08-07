Virus Updates: US Families Take DIY Tests for Virus Science

The United States on Thursday reached over 160,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic as confirmed cases near 5 million, according to a tally from NBC News.

The news comes as a widely-cited model from the University of Washington predicts U.S. deaths will be close to 300,000 by Dec. 1. Currently, one person dies from the virus every 80 seconds.

Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, making this the 20th straight week that more than 1 million Americans filed for unemployment. Thursday's report was further evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

Also Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the virus just hours ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The governor took a second test – considered to be more accurate than the rapid-result test – later in the day and it came back negative.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

US Kids, Parents Perform DIY Tests for Coronavirus Science

In a comfy suburb just outside Nashville, a young family swabs their noses twice a month in a DIY study seeking answers to some of the most vexing questions about the coronavirus.

How many U.S. children and teens are infected? How many kids who are infected show no symptoms? How likely are they to spread it to other kids and adults?

“The bottom line is we just don’t know yet the degree to which children can transmit the virus,” said Dr. Tina Hartert of Vanderbilt University, who is leading the government-funded study.

Evidence from the U.S., China and Europe shows children are less likely to become infected with the virus than adults and also less likely to become seriously ill when they do get sick. There is also data suggesting that young children don’t spread the virus very often but that kids aged 10 and up may spread it just as easily as adults. The new study aims to find more solid proof.

“If we don’t see significant transmission within households, that would be very reassuring,” Hartert said.

Some 2,000 families in 11 U.S. cities are enrolled in the DIY experiment, pulled from participants in previous government research. In all, that's 6,000 people. They have no in-person contact with researchers. Testing supplies are mailed to their homes.

They collect their own nasal swabs for COVID-19 tests, and less often blood and stool samples. The specimens are mailed to the study organizers. Participants get text messages asking about symptoms and reminding them to test and they fill out questionnaires.

The study could help determine the safety of in-class education during the pandemic. But results aren’t expected before year’s end.