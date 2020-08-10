Virus Updates: Calif. Public Health Director Resigns; College Football Players Push to Play

The United States surpassed 5 million coronavirus cases and 163,000 deaths over the weekend, according to a tally from NBC News.

As the virus continues to spread across the U.S., the issue of students returning to school remains at the forefront of the national reopening debate. A school in Georgia reopened and then had to close again after it reported nine cases of the virus amongst its community. The school had already faced criticism after photos of its crowded hallways went viral.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities are setting new guidelines for students, including banning parties and trips. Administrators warn that failure to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings could bring serious consequences, including getting booted from school.

On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits, but at a lower weekly amount, after negotiations in Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

California Public Health Director Sonia Angell Resigns Unexpectedly

California Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell, a top official part of a team developing the state’s response to the pandemic, unexpectedly resigned Sunday night after less than a year on the job, a state official confirmed.

Angell did not give a reason for her resignation, which is effective immediately, NBC Bay area reported.

Angell’s resignation comes after a major blunder with the state’s COVID-19 tracking system when a computer glitch caused several thousand cases to go unreported.

As College Leaders Meet, Football Players Push to Play

After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said no decisions on the season have been made, but conceded the outlook has not improved.

“Are we in a better place today than two weeks, ago?” he said. “No, we're not.”

Also Sunday night, the Big Ten's university presidents and chancellors held a previously unscheduled meeting, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not announced by the conference.

Meanwhile, college football players took to social media Sunday to push for a season, led by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a series of tweets.

“People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play,” Lawrence tweeted. “Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19.”

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth had a similar message.

“Since day one coming back to campus the Penn State Football staff and medical experts have put our health and safety first, above anything else,” he tweeted. “The guidelines put into place keep us safe while playing the game we love. We are ready to play and we want to play.”

Other players tweeted with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, and within a few hours that movement merged with another. Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State All-America running back Cuba Hubbard, Alabama running back Najee Harris and numerous other players from across the country posted a graphics with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited, the hashtag used by a group of Pac-12 players who announced a college player rights movement a week ago.