Virus Updates: CDC Director Walks Back Guidance; Hurricane May Lead to More COVID Cases

While the coronavirus continues to kill some 1,000 Americans each day, President Donald Trump defied his own administration’s pandemic guidelines to speak for more than an hour to a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd on the last night of the Republican National Convention Thursday. COVID-19 tests were administered to some attendees but not all.

The death toll in the United States has surpassed 181,000, with more than 5.8 million cases of the coronavirus reported nationwide, according to a tally from NBC News.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to threaten jobs in the U.S. A report Thursday found more than 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million every week but one since late March. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they never topped 700,000 in a week.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

CDC Director Walks Back Testing Guidance, But Does Not Alter Recommendations on Website

The federal government appears to have backtracked on COVID-19 testing guidance, according to a statement released late Wednesday from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Disputed recommendations posted to the CDC website on Monday suggested people exposed to the coronavirus "do not necessarily need a test" unless they're having symptoms, are older or are otherwise medically vulnerable.

In the new statement, the CDC's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, now says that "all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients" may consider testing, NBC News reports.

"Dr. Redfield appears to have walked back from that a little bit," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Despite Redfield's statement, the CDC's website had not changed as of Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Laura Could Be COVID-19 Super-Spreader in Already Struggling Texas and Louisiana

Texas and Louisiana were still struggling to contain the pandemic as Hurricane Laura bore down on them, and now officials fear a new wave of COVID-19 infections will come in the wake of the massive storm, NBC News reports.

But it will take time before they know for sure.

“We’re basically going to be blind for this week because we’ll have to discontinue much of our community-based testing,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said before the hurricane made landfall Thursday along the border of his state and Texas.

In Texas, Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, expressed similar concerns earlier.

"Remember: Just because a hurricane is coming to Texas, does not mean COVID-19 either has or is going to leave Texas," he said at a news conference Tuesday. "COVID-19 is going to be in Texas throughout the course of the hurricane."

DHS Mulls Plan to Collect Phone Numbers From All Arriving Air Travelers for COVID-19 Tracing

Federal health and homeland security officials are considering a contact tracing program that would require all incoming air travelers to the United States — including American citizens — to hand over phone numbers and email addresses regardless of whether they have contracted COVID-19, according to government and airline officials.

The policy under consideration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security is intended to allow airlines to alert travelers who may have come in contact with an infected passenger, NBC News reports. But two sources with knowledge of the program say the information could be accessed by law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and potentially used to track the arriving air travelers.

Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project, said such a program would be too broad to have a public health impact and "raises serious concerns about privacy and misuse."