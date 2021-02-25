Virus Updates: California Is First State to Top 50K COVID Deaths

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, setting the stage for a final decision on bringing a third shot to the U.S. marketplace.

On Friday, a panel of experts to the FDA will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-anticipated shot. If the agency clears the J&J shot for emergency use in the U.S., it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away. Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week.

However, Pfizer and Moderna, the makers of the two coronavirus vaccines approved in the United States, told Congress on Tuesday that they expect a jump in shot supplies within the next month. Executives insisted they will be able to provide enough vaccine for most Americans by summer.

The U.S. has reported more than 506,000 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

California Becomes First State to Top 50K COVID-Related Deaths

At least 50,992 people have died of the coronavirus in California, according to an NBC News tally. It is the first state to surpass 50,000 deaths.

California also leads the country in infections, where at least 3,550,058 cases have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic.

One in ten COVID deaths in the U.S. have occurred in the state, although about 12% of the U.S. population is estimated to live in California.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported a backlog of 806 coronavirus-related deaths dating from Dec. 3 to Feb. 3.

