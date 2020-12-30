Virus Updates: California Extends Stay-Home Order; US Reports 1st Virus Variant Case

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., died of complications from the coronavirus on Tuesday, just over a week after he was hospitalized and days before he was due to take office. He was 41.

Also Tuesday, new analysis from NBC News found that at the current pace, it would take the United States almost 10 years to inoculate enough Americans to get the pandemic under control. So far, just over two million Americans have been vaccinated, including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who received her first dose Tuesday.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to increase direct payments in the year-end coronavirus relief bill to $2,000. The move came a day after the House of Representatives voted in favor of sending $2,000 direct payments to most Americans.

The U.S. has recorded more than 19.5 million coronavirus cases and over 338,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

With ICUs Overwhelmed, Southern California Extends Stay-Home Order

Southern California's stay-at-home order will remain in place for the foreseeable future as the region grapples with a gripped ICU capacity, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Service, said on Tuesday.

The order, which covers an 11-county Southern California area, took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6 and was set to expire Monday. But with the region's intensive-care unit capacity at hospitals still effectively listed at 0%, that order was instead extended, NBC San Diego reports.

A formal announcement on the matter had been expected Monday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was still compiling hospital and case data, and completing hospital-demand projections for the next four weeks. He alluded that the region's order would likely remain due to its low ICU capacity.

"It is clear and understandable that it's likely those stay-at-home orders will be extended," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Read the full story here

No Travel History in 1st Reported US Case of Virus Variant

A Colorado man who became the first reported person in the U.S. to have a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the United Kingdom hadn’t been traveling, health officials said Monday, triggering a host of questions about how the new strain showed up in the Rockies.

Colorado officials were expected to provide more details at a news conference Wednesday about how the man in his 20s from a mostly rural area of rolling plains at the edge of the Denver metro area came down with the variant.

For the moment, the variant is likely still rare in the U.S., but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, probably seeded by travelers from Britain in November or December, said scientist Trevor Bedford, who studies the spread of COVID-19 at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

“Now I’m worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant,” Bedford said. “It’s a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Tuesday the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom had been detected in Colorado. U.K. scientists believe the variant is more contagious than previous strains of the virus.

Read the full story here