Virus Updates: Calif. Clinics Say Vaccines Going to Rich Over at-Risk

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the United States will have enough coronavirus vaccine doses to inoculate the nation's entire adult population by May. To help with the effort, drugmaker Merck will produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine.

Meanwhile, Texas and Mississippi officials said they plan to ease virus restrictions, including ending mask mandates. Top health officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, responded by begging people not to risk another deadly wave of contagion just when the nation is making progress in vaccinating people and victory over the outbreak is in sight.

The U.S. has reported more than 518,000 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

California Clinics: More Vaccines Going to Rich Over at-Risk

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has repeatedly called equity his “North Star" for vaccinating a diverse state of nearly 40 million. He partnered with the federal government to set up mass vaccination sites in working-class neighborhoods in Oakland and Los Angeles. And it's a big part of why he tasked insurer Blue Shield with centralizing California's patchwork vaccine system, asking the hospital chain Kaiser Permanente to assist.

Yet officials at community health centers that are considered the backbone of the safety net for the poor in the U.S., focused on health equity, say they are not receiving enough doses for their patients — the very at-risk residents the state needs to vaccinate.

In California, nearly 1,400 such centers offer free or low-cost services to about 7 million people, many in communities with a higher concentration of low-income families and few providers who take Medicaid, which is known in California as Medi-Cal. Many of their clients speak a language other than English, work long hours, lack transportation and want to go to the medical care professionals they trust.

Dr. Efrain Talamantes, chief operating officer for AltaMed Health Services, said it was disheartening to watch initial doses go elsewhere while his patients continued to test positive for the virus.

“There is a clear disparity every single time there’s a resource that’s limited,” he said.

As California has ramped up vaccination efforts through mobile and pop-up clinics at churches, work sites and schools, state data show how relatively few shots have gone to Latinos and Black candidates compared to their populations.

African American people have received 3% of vaccine doses while they make up 6% of the state. Latinos, who make up 39% of the state, have received 17% of doses.