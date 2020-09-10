Virus Updates: At Least 70 Cases Tied to Minnesota Wedding

AstraZeneca's suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer's illness shows there will be "no compromises" on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday. Some have raised concerns that the Trump administration will rush to get a vaccine on the market prior to the presidential elections in November.

However, President Donald Trump is facing fresh criticism after a new book revealed he knew in February that COVID-19 was "deadly stuff" but wanted to "play it down." Trump, asked about the revelations Wednesday afternoon, defended his public comments, saying he did not want to cause a panic over the danger of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert, maintained his projection that a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine may be ready in early 2021. It's possible it could be sooner, but "unlikely," he said Wednesday.

In a promising step for a city that was once the largest coronavirus hotspot in the nation, New York City will resume indoor dining for the first time in months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The U.S. has more than 6.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 191,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Minnesota Wedding Linked to More Than 70 Cases, Officials Say

A summer wedding in southwest Minnesota is the source of at least 70 coronavirus cases, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said Wednesday.

The number has grown from 58 on Friday to 70 at last count, she said by email.

The wedding, reception and "dance" took place Aug. 22 at KB's Bar and Grill in the small town of Ghent, the regional health authority, Southwest Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

Ehresmann described the festivities as "indoors" and said they exceeded state capacity and social distancing rules.

Southwest Health and Human Services in late August asked attendees and their close contacts to voluntarily quarantine.

