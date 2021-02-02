Virus Updates: Anti-Depressant Pill Shows Promise in Fighting COVID

With over 95,000 lives lost in 31 days, January was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far. However, in more promising news, deaths are now running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly by about 200 from their peak in mid-January.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden met with a group of Republican senators on Monday to discuss another round of coronavirus relief. The two sides were unable to reach a compromise. The 10 GOP senators have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion Biden is seeking in coronavirus aid.

The United States surpassed 26 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to a tally by NBC News. The U.S. has seen more than 444,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Common Anti-Depressant Pill Shows Promise in Fighting COVID-19

A commonly prescribed pill – approved more than 13 years ago by the Food and Drug Administration for depression and obsessive compulsive disorder – is showing initial success in preventing people infected with COVID-19 from developing serious symptoms and being hospitalized, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The drug Fluvoxamine, sold by the brand name Luvox, appears to prevent inflammation in the lungs of people infected with COVID-19, which can be fatal.

"What we observed was that all the patients who received Fluvoxamine, none of them had a severe COVID infection that affected their lungs or their respiratory status," said Dr. Caline Mattar, an infectious disease researcher at Washington University in St. Louis who helped conduct an initial trial of the drug last fall.

Now, Washington University, along with Northwestern University, University of Minnesota, University of Washington and University of Utah, is conducting a larger trial of Fluvoxamine, giving a two-week course of the drug to patients.

Read the full story here