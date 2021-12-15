Broadway

Vaccine Mandate Timeline for Kids Stokes Confusion as Broadway Turns Some Away

New mandates are a preemptive strike against a COVID-19 triple threat: the emergence of omicron, the ongoing threat from the delta variant, which is driving up hospitalizations, and indoor holiday gatherings

What to Know

  • Under Broadway's update to its vaccine policy, vaccinated kids must be accompanied by an adult who's fully vaccinated, meaning their last shot of the vaccine series has to be at least 14 days prior to show
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the vaccine mandate on Dec. 6 to not only includes kids age 5-11, but starting Dec. 27, all private-sector workers will be required to get the jab
  • The mayor said last week that details about how businesses will report workers' vaccination status would be forthcoming on Wednesday, and left companies just a few business days to figure out implementation

Parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated children alike were caught off guard when their family went to see a show on Broadway on Tuesday, as New York City's latest vaccine requirement for kids went into effect.

Wearing a red fez hat and waiting in line for "Aladdin the Musical," Theresa Amin was among the parents who were told their child couldn't get in because they weren't vaccinated.

"I've taken him to see 'Lion King' in the past but apparently as of today, that's changed. I'm going to go ahead and comply but I'm not happy about it," Amin said.

Her son and theatergoers ages 5 through 11 are required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccination to attend Broadway shows. They must also show their identification along with their ticket. Amin was instructed to go down the block from the New Amsterdam Theatre to get her young son a rapid COVID-19 test to prove a negative before the show started.

Under Broadway's update to its vaccine policy, vaccinated kids must be accompanied by an adult who's fully vaccinated, meaning their last shot of the vaccine series has to be at least 14 days prior to the performance.

But another parent whose daughter is vaccinated also ran into a problem because she wasn't vaccinated 14 days prior to the performance, which meant the vaccine hadn't had the time to fully take effect.

Cherie Roe said the workers told her that her daughter had to be vaccinated 14 days prior to the show. She angrily walked off, adding that the mayor "just did the mandate."

Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the mandate on Dec. 6, and some businesses like parents say they weren't prepared for new rules so close to the holidays.

The new mandate not only includes kids but starting Dec. 27, all private-sector workers will be required to get the jab.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.
