US Virus Updates: Memorial Day Weekend Party in Missouri Leads Health Officials to Call for Self-Quarantining

This Memorial Day was unlike any other. Although states have begun to ease their stay-at-home orders, many restrictions on public spaces and social gatherings remained in place for the unofficial start of summer.

Health officials urged people to stay home and warned against large crowds ahead of the long weekend. In some places, such as Daytona Beach, Florida, Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, and Southern California, large crowds headed to the beach anyways. While many beaches in the Northeast, which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus, stayed quiet.

President Donald Trump marked the holiday by visiting Arlington National Cemetery and Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday. Presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden also honored the fallen with a trip to a memorial in his home state of Delaware. It was the first time Biden, who was accompanied by his wife Jill, has been seen out in two months. The Bidens sported face masks, which Trump has repeatedly avoided wearing.

The U.S. has confirmed 1.6 million cases and nearly 99,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Missouri Health Officials Call for Self-Quarantine of Partiers at Lake of the Ozarks

Images of a jampacked pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri over the Memorial Day weekend prompted St. Louis County to issue a travel advisory and the Kansas City health director to call for self-quarantine of the revelers.

The advisory by the St. Louis County Public Health Department cited news reports of large crowds at Lake of the Ozarks, where hundreds of people were recorded squeezed closely together amid the coronavirus epidemic.

"This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Sam Page, the county executive, said in a statement.

The health department expressed concern in its travel advisory that people from the St. Louis area were at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. "Any person who has travelled and engaged in this behavior should self-quarantine for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result for COVID-19," the advisory said.

